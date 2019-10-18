Tucson Botanical Gardens to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Botanical Gardens is ready for Dia de los Muertos. Their annual feast with the dearly departed is on Oct. 26.
The Botanical Gardens has planted more than 700 marigolds—a Dia de los Muertos staple because of the bright colors, they have more than 100 pumpkins on display and skeletons hanging out.
“It’s so special to the Hispanic culture, to the region we live in to honor the traditions and cultures that we have here,” said Rob Elias with the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
They say anyone can decorate a skeleton, like the one’s you’re seeing and bring it to the gardens—they’ll hang it up for you. This year, they’ve expanded their ofrenda, so more notes can be left.
Their feast with the dearly departed goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the 26th. All ages are welcome.
