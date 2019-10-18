FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s are back!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After a warm week with highs in the 90s, things have cooled down! Expect highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s through the weekend with lots of sunshine! A brief warm up is expected for the middle of the week next week. Unfortunately, no rain the next 7 days.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
