UPDATE: Man arrested after pursuit that began on TUS airfield

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that began on the airfield at Tucson International Airport.
No commercial flights were affected by the breach, according to airport spokeswoman Jessie Butler.
Butler said the incident began with a report of a vehicle on the airfield at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
There was a pursuit on the airfield and the suspect breached a fence near the “Millionaire” tenant near Valencia Road, according to Butler.
Airport police called Tucson police for assistance at about 2 a.m., and officers from the Tucson Police Department were able to get the man to stop near 12th Avenue and Drexel Road.
The man claimed he had a bomb in his car, but soon recanted. However, the bomb squad was dispatched to confirm that there was no bomb.
The man could face multiple charges from both agencies.
No injuries were reported.
The airfield was not damaged and the fence has already been repaired, Butler said.
