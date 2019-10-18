A piece of history makes its rain to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “Big Boy” is in Tucson tonight and will be open for public viewing Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the train yard on Silverlake Road.
The refurbished Union Pacific locomotive is on an 11,000 mile journey to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Big Boy 4041 was built in 1941 and retired in 1961 after logging more than a million miles.
It took two and a half years to refurbish the locomotive for its commorative trip.
The steam engine got it’s name because of its size. It’s massive, weighing in at 605 tons and is 112 feet long.
The locomotive received its namesake from one of the people building the train. They used chalk to write “big boy” on the front of the locomotive and the name stuck. Today, it still bears the chalk moniker.
Thousands of people crowded into the Amtrak train depot downtown to watch the train roar into Tucson.
Bill Casto came all the way from Ohio for the adventure. He waited two and a half hours before the train arrived.
"We got into town yesterday and were here at eight o'clock waiting," he said.
Jay Bachman has been following the train through it's journey.
“I’ve been following this, I’m from Salt Lake City,” he said. “Since it started on the rails back in May.”
But the biggest fan had to be 5-year-old Danny.
He was dressed in as a railroad engineer complete with a spotted hat.
“This is my great, great, great Uncle Bud,” he said proudly showing a small picture he carried in his breast pocket. “He was a train man.”
His great great grandfather was a conductor for Union Pacific in the 1930s.
Danny’s mother said he had an encyclopedic knowledge of all the trains.
When the train pulled into the depot and the public was allowed to view the train, he got to meet the conductor, Ed Dickens, one of those who helped restore the train.
Dickens said it was very special that he carried the picture and after a hat exchange, he asked Danny if he knew why they wore spotted hats.
So they could be seen, Dickens said, waving the hat in the air.
A few minutes later, when they gathered for selfies, Danny was waving the hat, so he too, could be seen.
