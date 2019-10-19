Marana residents concerned over repeat rock throwing, vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Frustration is growing in a Marana neighborhood after repeated reports of vandalism.
Residents in the San Lucas neighborhood expressed concerns about a slew of vandalism incidents that appear to involve teens throwing rocks at cars, homes and surveillance cameras.
San Lucas resident Karla Ramirez said she heard what she believed to be rocks hit her home. Ramirez said the rocks left a few spots of chipped paint on her home but she’s worried that the damage could one day be much worse.
“The rock, it was really scary because it could hit anybody that’s driving there and the windows are down. It could hit you in the face and it could be fatal," she said.
As of last week, the Marana Police Department received 17 reports of rocks or other items being thrown the neighborhood since November 2018.
The most recent report came from Ramirez, who said her incident is just the tip of the iceberg and that there are many more that have not been reported.
San Lucas resident Rhyan Brogmes said people all over the neighborhood are talking about the deliberate acts of vandalism.
“They can see the kids and then they start jumping walls and then they’re gone," Brogmes said.
Marana police said the vandals are throwing rocks at parked cars, moving cars, kids and homes.
Some residents said their homes are hit with eggs, apples and strawberries. Both Ramirez and Brogmes’ homes were egged, sometimes more than once.
“We had our house egged and I know the person next to us has also had their house egged, so it’s just kids looking for something to do," Brogmes said.
The vandals didn’t stop there, residents reported burning tinfoil thrown in yards and teens striking several surveillance cameras.
Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, MPD public information officer, said reported incidents are considered criminal damage, but the suspect or suspects would have to be caught in the act or some other piece of evidence must exist, such as surveillance footage, to make a positive identification for an arrest.
“We should be trying to track this, but until someone’s actually caught, we can’t just start pointing fingers," Brogmes said.
Pridgett said police have not made any arrests and do not have any investigative leads.
