Multiple wrong-way drivers cause havoc in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple drivers were caught going the wrong way on Santan L-202 westbound at McClintock in Chandler when trying to use an on-ramp as an off-ramp to avoid traffic that was backed up.
AZ Family reported cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation captured many vehicles going up the McClintock on-ramp in an effort to exit L-202 before reaching Kyrene.
"On-ramps are not for escaping traffic," said ADOT in a tweet. "These drivers who didn't heed our many closure announcements headed into the closure on L-202 WB Santan. Now they're putting other drivers at risk by driving [the] wrong-way up the McClintock on-ramp."
ADOT said troopers turned those drivers around.
Although Arizona Department of Public Safety is unable to provide the number of wrong-way drivers, they said they are trying to cite as many people as possible.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.