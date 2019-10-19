Police detain man with a gun near Chuck Ford Lakeside Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers detained a man with a firearm at Chuck Ford Lakeside Park on Friday night.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department, said officers responded to calls reporting a man walking around the park with a firearm. Police located and detained the man near the park, which is located off Golf Links Road and Pantano Road.
Dugan said police are questioning the man about the situation and there is no danger to the public.
