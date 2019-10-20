Boo Bash event brings festive family fun activities over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation and Pima Community College East Campus put together carnival games and a parade of costumes for everyone to enjoy at Boo Bash on Saturday.
The event took place at Lincoln Park and included carnival games, trunk-or-treat, a costume parade, food and more.
“I’m very proud of this year. My crew worked really hard on this and made a spectacular design for all of us to look at. Everyone needs to come and feel the joy of this. This is a great event that the Tucson Parks and Rec. puts on,” said Joey Green.
The event wrapped up around 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.
The City of Tucson Parks and Rec. team say they have other holiday events in the works.
