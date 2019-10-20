Ticket holders confused over lantern festival rescheduling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Ticket holders feel left in the dark after they showed up to Christopher Columbus Park Saturday expecting a lantern festival.
The event, which was slated to begin at 5:00 p.m. was canceled earlier in the week after the event organizer decided to reschedule.
The “Light the Night” event organizer told KOLD he sent an email to ticket holders once he found out releasing lanterns in Tucson is illegal. The only way to have the festival would be to have the lanterns be tethered.
The event organizer said all but a few said they would like to reschedule the event--hence Saturday’s cancellation. However, the website continued it’s countdown to the event and no formal notice on the website was posted.
It led to some very confused people who began to pull into the park Saturday at 5 p.m.
“Oh I was excited," said Betty Herrera. She showed up with her husband Ray after driving all the way from Silver City, New Mexico this morning. They have been to 4 lantern festivals in the past and were excited to be coming to this one. Especially since they would be celebrating a milestone.
“it’ll be our 42nd anniversary pretty soon and that’s what we wanted to do to come and celebrate," said Betty.
They were very confused when I informed them the event had been canceled.
They’re not the only ones with questions. Cars of people pulled in and asked me where the festival was. People from Tucson, Phoenix, and Mesa came to see the lanterns that were never going to be there.
Cheryl Ingber and her family showed up, something she’d been trying to do since the events first date in June.
“I thought maybe 50/50 but apparently that was over estimating," said Ingber.
Like Ray and Betty, Ingber said she never recieved an email from the event organizer of the rescheduling. She did tell me she received an email for the previous rescheduling that moved the event from June to August.
As a Tucson resident, Ingber didn’t have to drive far for the disappointment. But for Ray and Betty, it’s costed them money for the 200 mile trip.
“Shame on you. Shame on the persons or person who had this event," said Ray.
And for both, it’s a letdown that’s left them anything but optimistic.
“I don’t even have any faith that it’s going to happen," said Ingber.
KOLD has been in email correspondence with the event manager who tells us they still hope to reschedule in a new location that can accommodate this kind of event. When we asked about refunds or how many people were impacted, he said he would no longer answer our questions.
