TPD: Bank robbery suspect returns to east side grocery store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson shared new and old photos Saturday night of a woman suspected of robbing a bank on the city’s east side.
It happened at US Bank located inside the Safeway at Golf Links and Wilmot Road, according to a Facebook post from the Tucson Police Department.
The post stated the suspect walked up to the teller, handed over a note and left with cash around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19.
The agency added that the woman is a suspect in a previous robbery at the same bank last September. Photos from both incidents were shared on social media.
She’s described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect or either of the crimes she’s accused of committing should share details with police. Tips can be reported anonymously through 88-CRIME.
