Community Food Bank receives $100,000 grant toward $4.5 million renovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FHR Cares, a community investment fund created by Family Housing Resources (FHR), announced Friday its grant award of $100,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (CFBSA) in support of its $4.5 million renovation.
“The Community Food Bank is deeply grateful for the generous lead gift from FHR Cares as we move forward with the first major remodel of our main facility since we purchased the building nearly 25 years ago,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “This is the kind of key support that allows us to further serve our community with fresh, nutritious food while also looking toward meeting future needs.”
Central to the renovation is the installation of an industrial-sized cooler-freezer to better preserve perishable food; the redesign of the parking area to provide semi-trucks with safe access to the cold storage area; and the expansion of the volunteer area and client parking lot. CFBSA’s goal is to complete the renovation by Sept. 2020.
“For 44 years the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has fed the hungry and been an inspiring advocate for families and individuals living in poverty,” said Meghan Heddings, FHR executive director, said. “We are thrilled to be a lead contributor and help this amazing organization achieve its mission of feeding the hungry today, and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.”
