FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and sunny days ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm back into the 90s by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-50s.
TOMORROW: Highs will be in the mid-80s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-80s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
