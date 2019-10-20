FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and sunny days ahead!

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 20, 2019 at 5:29 PM MST - Updated October 20 at 5:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm back into the 90s by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: Highs will be in the mid-80s under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-80s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

