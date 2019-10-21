FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More beautiful weather ahead!!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things stay quiet through this week as temps roll on! We’ll see a warm up back into the low 90s for the middle of the workweek before another cool down back into the low 80s just in time for the weekend! No rain expected unfortunately!
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.