Fourth annual Jeepers Back the Blue event to take place this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth Annual Jeepers Back the Blue event is back this Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kino Sports Complex stadium at 2500 E. Ajo Way, 85713.
Enjoy food trucks, vendors, purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win great prizes and don’t forget to pick up a Back the Blue t-shirt and decal.
The Tucson Police Department, Marana Police Department, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will have equipment and vehicle displays.
Proceeds will benefit the efforts of the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF). SALEF supports and provides the needs of our Police from the Tucson Police Department, Marana Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
This free event is presented by Tucson Jeep Club and the DM Military Jeepers Club and title sponsorship is provided by Jim Click Automotive.
You do not need a jeep to attend, but if you have a Jeep or off-road vehicle that you would like to park on the lot in support of our Police, please contact Ryan Armstrong of the Tucson Jeep Club.
For more information on SALEF, please visit ProtectingOurProtectors.Org.
