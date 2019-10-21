PCSD: Report of shooting near Oracle and Rudasill

PCSD: Report of shooting near Oracle and Rudasill
Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday night north of Tucson. (Source: KOLD)
By Craig Reck | October 20, 2019 at 8:40 PM MST - Updated October 20 at 8:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a reported shooting north of Tucson Sunday night, according to a community alert from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

It stated that reported shooting occurred a business near Oracle Road and Panorama Road, just north of Rudasill Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while detectives investigate the situation.

We have a news crew on the way to the scene, so return to this story for updates.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.