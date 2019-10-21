PCSD: Report of shooting near Oracle and Rudasill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a reported shooting north of Tucson Sunday night, according to a community alert from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
It stated that reported shooting occurred a business near Oracle Road and Panorama Road, just north of Rudasill Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while detectives investigate the situation.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene, so return to this story for updates.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.