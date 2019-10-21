Surrender expired, unused prescription drugs at Dispose-A-Med event this weekend, no questions asked

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Dispose-A-Med program is back this weekend, where the Sheriff’s Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Pima County Health Department and Walmart, will provide an opportunity for the public to dispose of unused and/or expired prescription drugs.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three different Walmart locations listed below:
- Walmart – 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Walmart – 9260 S. Houghton Rd.
- Walmart – 1650 W. Valencia Rd.
You can surrender prescription and over-the-counter pills, capsules, caplets, gel caps, medicated patches, and powders.
Metal or glass inhalers, syringes, epi-pens, patches, creams, liquids, and diabetic test strips will not be accepted.
Any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. Drugs from commercial organizations will not be accepted.
This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
