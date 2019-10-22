AZ medicaid work requirement suspended

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state has suspended the medicaid work requirement that would have required thousands of Arizonan’s to get jobs to keep their health insurance.
The plan, which would have taken effect January, would allow recipients to work, volunteer, or go to school to meet the requirement.
A note on the state’s AHCCCS website says the requirement is being delayed while court cases play out in other states.
Courts blocked work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky earlier this this year.
A recent federal review found that states with medicaid work requirements spend millions of dollars to make sure people are complying even though the requirements are not supposed to add to the program’s cost.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.