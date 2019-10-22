City of Tucson to pass new smoking ordinance tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow, the City of Tucson is expected to formally pass changes to the tobacco ordinance.
This comes after the city council voted four to three to move forward with the ordinance earlier this month.
The change impacts buying tobacco or vaping products inside the city limits. It does not include Oro Valley, Marana or Pima County.
There’s also a chance this ordinance could be preempted by the state legislature; something that has happened before.
The new age limit will be going into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
It would keep anyone under the age of 21 years old from buying tobacco or vaping products within the city limits.The changes would require vape shops to get a retail license.
For a shop that violates this age limit, the first violation will lead to a $500 fine.
Any violations within three years after that, come with a $1,000 fine and a suspended license.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.