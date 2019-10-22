Deputies search for missing teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.
Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
The sheriff’s office believes she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.
Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.