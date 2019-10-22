FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm up coming our way!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 22, 2019 at 3:52 AM MST - Updated October 22 at 3:52 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things stay quiet through this week with no rain expected! We’ll see a warm up back into the low 90s for the middle of the workweek before another cool down back into the low 80s just in time for the weekend!

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Breezy.

