CBP: Detainee from Mexico dies in southern Arizona hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a man from Mexico was pronounced dead in a southern Arizona hospital, Monday morning.
Medical officials found that the man had a pre-existing heart condition.
CBP offered their condolences to his family when releasing the news in a press release.
On Sunday afternoon the 49-year-old Mexican immigrant was detained south of Casa Grande by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents. During processing, authorities realized the man needed medical attention and transported him to a Tucson-area hospital.
On Monday morning, Oct. 21, the undocumented man was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.