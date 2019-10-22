CBP: Detainee from Mexico dies in southern Arizona hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a man from Mexico was pronounced dead in a southern Arizona hospital, Monday morning.

Medical officials found that the man had a pre-existing heart condition.

CBP offered their condolences to his family when releasing the news in a press release.

On Sunday afternoon the 49-year-old Mexican immigrant was detained south of Casa Grande by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents. During processing, authorities realized the man needed medical attention and transported him to a Tucson-area hospital.

On Monday morning, Oct. 21, the undocumented man was pronounced dead.

