PCSD: $1,200 shopping spree charged to stolen credit cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking to the community to help catch a criminal. Investigators say the suspect got into an unlocked car near Swan and Sunrise on Aug. 13 and took $200 cash and several credit cards.
Deputies say the suspect went on a shopping spree that same day, charging $1,200 to the stolen credit cards. The suspect went to two Walmarts, two QTs, a Best Buy and a Circle K.
The suspect is described as a black man with a unique design in his hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hat, dark green shirt and black pants. He was also with two people PCSD is calling persons of interest.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.
