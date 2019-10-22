When Should You Start Breast Cancer Screenings?

“Really women should start doing self-breast examinations in their 20s on a monthly basis,” suggests Dr. Swart. “When they hit their 30s, they should actually be seeing their primary care physician or gynecologist to do regular clinical breast examinations. And then after that, when they hit 40, they should be doing a yearly mammogram. Currently we do not have a cut-off age for when they should stop screening mammography,” she added.