Arby’s hosts fundraiser to help Empire High School athlete fight cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arby’s restaurant will host a fundraiser for Empire High School Athlete Noah Nieto to help him defeat cancer.
The high school senior was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, a very rare type of bone cancer.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from all orders will be donated directly to Noah Nieto and his family. The fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Arby’s located at 10115 E. Old Vail Road in Tucson.
The University of Arizona donated two tickets each for the UA vs Gonzaga game Dec. 14, which is the biggest game of the year, and a second set of tickets for the UCLA game Feb. 8, the second biggest game of the year for the UA.
Each pair of tickets will be raffled off. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 during the fundraising event.
In addition, on Oct. 24, Empire and Cienega High Schools will host a charity basketball game with a $5 entry fee to raise funds for their Empire teammate. The game is at Empire High School and starts at 6 p.m.
You can read more about Noah and donate through GoFundMe, by clicking HERE.
