Every state’s favorite spooky movie for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We all have a favorite spooky movie from our childhood, but do you know which spooky kid movie is your state’s favorite?
Frontier gathered stats from Google Trends to calculate the most popular spooky movie for kids in each state and the results are in!
Alabama Beetlejuice
Alaska FrankenWeenie
Arizona The Nightmare before Christmas
Arkansas Scooby-Doo
California Coco
Colorado Beetlejuice
Connecticut Ghostbusters
Delaware Monster House
District of Columbia Hocus Pocus
Florida The Haunted Mansion
Georgia ET
Hawaii Hotel Transylvania
Idaho Coco
Illinois Coco
Indiana The Nightmare before Christmas
Iowa Scooby-Doo
Kansas Ghostbusters
Kentucky The Nightmare before Christmas
Louisiana The Haunted Mansion
Maine Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Maryland ET
Massachusetts ET
Michigan Ghostbusters
Minnesota Ghostbusters
Mississippi Scooby-Doo
Missouri The Nightmare before Christmas
Montana Scooby-Doo
Nebraska Coco
Nevada Frankenweenie
New Hampshire Beetlejuice
New Jersey Ghostbusters
New Mexico Coraline
New York Ghostbusters
North Carolina Scooby-Doo
North Dakota Ghostbusters
Ohio Coco
Oklahoma Coco
Oregon HalloweenTown
Pennsylvania Ghostbusters
Rhode Island The Haunted Mansion
South Carolina ET
South Dakota Monster House
Tennessee Scooby-Doo
Texas Hotel Transylvania
Utah The Nightmare before Christmas
Vermont Ghostbusters
Virginia Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Washington Coco
West Virginia Hocus Pocus
Wisconsin Ghostbusters
Wyoming Casper
Halloweentown was filmed in St. Helens, OR, which might be why the state favors this classic so much.
Ghostbusters took place in New York City, which makes sense as to why the State of New York chose this film as their favorite.
Though favorite spooky movies vary state by state, there’s no denying these films capture the nostalgia of Halloween!
