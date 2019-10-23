FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps are on their way down!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 23, 2019 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated October 23 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things stay quiet through this week with no rain expected! After a couple of days with temps in the upper 80s, a cold front will swing through and bring our temps back into the low 80s just in time for the weekend!

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Breezy.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

