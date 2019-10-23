Historic 4th Avenue undergoing new changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Historic Fourth Avenue is undergoing yet another change in its long running personality.
"This is about the, let's see, about the fourth or fifth change I've seen," said Rose Taulton, who was raised on 4th Avenue as a child in the 1960's.
"This is my home street," she said. "It will always be my home street.""
She was only one year old when her family moved from Safford to a small place off 4th Avenue, one they could afford because the section of town was redlined.
Blacks, Native Americans, Mexicans and a smattering of white lived along 4th Avenue at the time.
But as the sixties moved on, another group moved in, the hippies and Hare Krishna.
“It was like a sixties kind of vibe,” she said. “Like a little piece of San Francisco on Fourth.”
Even though there was drug use, it wasn't visible to the children at the time she says.
"Crime, some of them were drug overdoses, since it was the sixties," she said. "A lot of people overdosed."
The sixties gave way to a more entrepreneurial time when stores opened and a more university crowd moved in.
The eighties and nineties saw business flourish with the growth of the 4th Avenue Street Fair and the charm and quaintness began to show through, making it a tourist destination.
Now, it's seeing another transformation. Student housing and other tall buildings are displacing some of the more quaint, and some say historical, aspects.
That has the Tucson City Council considering what can be done to protect the tourism and business aspect without giving up on the development.
Merchants and homeowners are asking the council to hold developers to their promises of community benefits when building a project.
For Taulton, she hopes they can agree.
"Change is going to happen whether I agree or not," she said. "It's going to happen so I just have my memories."
And for some, that’s quite enough.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.