Local Pima County law enforcement departments need your votes to receive K9 aftermath grant

🚨VOTE TODAY🚨



Support PCSD K-9 and cast your vote today! Let’s help this deserving group of K-9's win this awesome grant. 🚓



You can vote once every 24 hours, so come back daily to support PCSD K-9!🐾



☑️Vote NOW by clicking on the link below:https://t.co/oK33hOvwRg pic.twitter.com/EmMYVjtBr2