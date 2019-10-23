Local Pima County law enforcement departments need your votes to receive K9 aftermath grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three local law enforcement departments in Pima County are competing to receive an Aftermath K9 Grant and need your votes!
The grant rewards K9 units across the country and recognizes the communities they serve. Officers and community members nominate and vote for local departments they believe should be honored a grant.
The Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and Marana Police Department have all been nominated to receive grants. Now, they just need your votes!
The voting period is going on now through Nov. 3, 2019. Winners will be announced on Nov. 6.
Up to $20,000 in total grant money will be rewarded to help K9 programs get proper training equipment, conduct officer training, and pay for maintenance and safety equipment.
To cast your vote for a west region nominee, click HERE.
