Local Union holds resource fair for ASARCO mine workers on strike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The strike continues for the mine workers at the ASARCO mine, who have been walking the line for nearly two weeks.
The workers say they want better pay, better benefits and better work conditions. If the strike continues, those on strike could lose their current benefits and the paychecks could stop coming in.
The Local Union 570 is stepping up to help those on strike by holding a resource fair for the union members on the picket lines. They said it’s important that the workers know there are resources they can use once they lose their pay and benefits. Groups involved included the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, El Rio Health and Pima County One Stop.
There are two more resource fairs tomorrow at the Pima Community College Northwest campus, located at 7600 N Shannon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85709.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.