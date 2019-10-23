Phoenix police officer fired after viral confrontation with Dravon Ames, Iesha Harper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department fired a police officer involved in a May shoplifting call, which ended up in a videotaped confrontation that went viral, according to AZ Family.
On May 27, Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, who was five months pregnant at the time, didn’t realize their 4-year-old had taken a doll from the Family Dollar Store until they were in the car, AZ Family reported.
The family claims an officer went up to Ames, pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.
The family claims the officer pulled Ames out of the car, kicked him in the right leg, punched him in the back, and pointed a gun at the mother and children inside the car.
The video of the incident went viral, drawing national attention, and the family filed a notice of claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.
Chief Williams with the PPD said both of the officers involved were sent to the disciplinary review board, according to the AZ Family article.
One officer received a written reprimand.
But Williams says she intends to terminate the second officer, Chris Meyer, because his actions caused adverse effects on both the Phoenix Police Department and the community. She said she feels like a suspension was not sufficient.
