Pickup truck pulling camper catches fire north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pickup truck pulling a camper caught fire on Ina, just west of 1st Ave on Wednesday morning according to PCSD.
The fire started in the engine compartment and spread throughout the vehicle. All occupants were able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported.
Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire within five minuets.
An investigator is currently en route to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
