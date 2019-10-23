Pima County deputy turns self on shoplifting, fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deputy with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on shoplifting and fraud charges.
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Ryan Fuller, 35, turned himself in on Monday, Oct. 21.
Fuller allegedly shoplifted at the Walmart on Tangerine and Oracle in Oro Valley.
The PCSD said Fuller has been with the department for more than three years.
He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the PCSD.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.