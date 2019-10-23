Search warrant reveals items found in home where two Tucson men were fatally shot

Shooting scene in the 5700 block of East Duncan Street, near Swan and Grant roads. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 22, 2019 at 5:15 PM MST - Updated October 22 at 5:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police released the search warrant from a midtown home where two men were shot and killed last week.

Corey Teixeira and Ali Mohamed, both 18, were found in the backyard of a residence on the 4600 block of East Duncan. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, but believe the men attempted a home invasion and that it could be narcotics-related.

The search warrant listed items found inside the car, like Texiera’s ID, a vape pen, knife sheath, MacBook and what they suspected to be Xanax pills.

Inside the suspect’s home, officials found a shotgun, two .38 revolvers and two spent .38 casings.

Authorities said they also found drug paraphernalia, including suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD and tabs, marijuana, marijuana seeds, THC/CBD cartridges and CBD oil.

The search warrant listed other items found inside the home, including a ski mask, money, knife, vacuum sealer and gun safe.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting and said the attempted break-in does not appear to be random.

