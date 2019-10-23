Seven men arrested in multi-agency sexual predator sting in Phoenix area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, announced that a State Grand Jury indicted seven additional Arizona men in connection with a multi-agency, online undercover operation conducted earlier this summer aimed at identifying and arresting those interested in using the internet to meet with minors for sex.
Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of joint investigative efforts by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. 26 men in total were arrested in the operation that ran from June 29 to July 3. The total number of defendants indicted to date is 11.
As shown above from left to right, 54-year-old Sean Grimes, 55-year-old David Alan Chickering, 27-year-old Lee Guzman-Saldivar, 43-year-old Moroni Ayala, 36-year-old Kristopher Haas, 50-year-old Robert John Macadam, and 33-year-old Scott Jackson are all accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media platforms.
Each of the seven men are accused of arriving at undercover locations to meet up with who they believed were minors in order to complete the sex acts.
A similar operation took place in Tucson last May, where 21 men were taken into custody after arriving to meet with a “juvenile” they were talking to online.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information about these individuals, please contact Sergeant Sean Still with Tempe Police Department at (480) 858-6492.
