SILVER ALERT: Phoenix man missing since Tuesday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Phoenix man who has been missing since Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Ausencio Lopez-Rivera, 78, is described as 5-foot 3, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a 3-inch scar on his right cheek.
He was last seen wearing a brown straw hat, black and gray long-sleeved flannel shirt and jeans.
Lopez-Rivera was walking in the area 107th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix when he was last seen.
He has dementia.
