SILVER ALERT: Phoenix man missing since Tuesday morning

Ausencio Lopez-Rivera was on foot and may be lost

SILVER ALERT: Phoenix man missing since Tuesday morning
Ausencio Lopez-Rivera (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 23, 2019 at 5:40 AM MST - Updated October 23 at 5:41 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Phoenix man who has been missing since Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Ausencio Lopez-Rivera, 78, is described as 5-foot 3, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a 3-inch scar on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a brown straw hat, black and gray long-sleeved flannel shirt and jeans.

Lopez-Rivera was walking in the area 107th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix when he was last seen.

He has dementia.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.