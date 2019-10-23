Tucson City Council passes tobacco 21 ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Major changes coming to Tucson when it comes to who can buy tobacco. On Tuesday, Tucson City Council voted to raise the legal age to 21, with the new ordinance set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
The decision was a huge win for a group of local high school students who have been pushing for the “Tobacco 21” ordinance since last summer.
Student Wellness Advocacy Team (SWAT) is made of about 100 Empire High School students. Several students were at the meeting when the T-21 ordinance passed in a 6 to 1 vote. While they are disappointed Pima County did not join Tucson in this ordinance, they believe the City’s decision to raise the purchasing age will still reduce the amount of nicotine products ending up in the hands of teens.
“Most of our students, especially at our schools, live within city limits so it will prevent some buying,” said Shelby Hays, a SWAT member.
“We've seen with other communities that have adapted this it kind of just spreads out and more and more of the surrounding communities adopt this ordinance,” said Shelby Voveris, another SWAT member. “We are hoping it will be the same for Tucson.”
While more than a dozen high school students and council members voiced their support for the new ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting, a couple business owners; including the Operations Director for Circle K stores, expressed concerns over the lost sales.
Any business inside city limits selling nicotine products will have to pay an additional $300 for their business license. All of that money generated will go to the Business and Licensing department to enforce this new ordinance.
There will be at least one yearly check in to make sure retailers are complying.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.