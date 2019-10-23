10 ways to make sure you have a fun and safe Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planning on partaking in Halloween festivities this year? Here are some tips to make sure you and your loved ones are safe while celebrating:
1. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way and add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
2. Use flame-resistant costumes
3. Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
4. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
5. Walk, don’t run.
6. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.
7. Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars. Drivers – use extra caution; trick-or-treaters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
8. A grown-up should check the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:
9. Light the area well so young visitors can see.
10. Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
You can also download the free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to first aid advice in the event of an emergency.
