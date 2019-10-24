Celebrating sobriety: Pima County Drug Court grads look forward to a new life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When 13 graduates walked across that stage at the Berger Performing Arts Center at the School for the Deaf and Blind to accept their certificates Wednesday night, it wasn’t a typical graduation ceremony.
The graduates aren’t seeking a new career, they’re seeking a new life — a celebration of sobriety for successful participants of Pima County Drug Court.
“I was a child of two addicts, so I had this excruciating childhood that I survived,” said Charity Tableman, a recent graduate of the program.
She survived but was not unharmed. Tableman continued her parents’ cycle of destructive behavior, self-medicating after her mother’s murder 11 years ago.
“Prescription pills lead to heroin,” Tableman said. “It keeps you hostage. I became a person I didn’t even know anymore — stealing, lying and manipulating.”
It wasn’t long before she found herself in and out of prison for drug possession and theft.
“I became homeless, I was living on the street,” she said. “I continued to self-sabotage. There was one point in my life where I just wanted to die.”
Tableman’s most recent offense became a beacon of hope because it connected her with the county’s drug court program.
“I’ve been in drug court for a year,” she said. “December of 2017 is when I went to jail for the last time and it saved my life.”
A lot of hard work went into getting Tableman and her fellow graduates to this point.
“[Participants] are required to drug test 10 to 12 times a month,” said Cynthia Duhon, the adult probation officer for the program. “They attend treatment about three times a week. You have to keep in mind when they start, they don’t have transportation. Most are taking public transit.”
The intensive probationary program aims to get those suffering from addiction back on track, instead of criminalizing them.
“I feel really good about myself; who I am today. I have my children back in my life,” Tableman said. “I think [my kids] are at ease knowing I’m not going to die on the street in addiction.”
Tableman now works in the culinary department at Amity Foundation Circle Tree Ranch, helping others stay sober.
Since 2005, more than 445 people have graduated from Pima County Drug Court.
