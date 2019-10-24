Desert View HS teacher wins national honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson teacher and school received $100,000 and national recognition for outstanding instruction in the skilled trades.
Cesar Gutierrez, the precision manufacturing teacher at Desert View High School, was one of three first-place winners of the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. He was surprised with a check for $30,000 during an assembly at the school on Thursday, Oct. 24.
As part of the prize, the school receives $70,000 to support the skilled trades program. Gutierrez can use the prize money as he wishes.
Nearly 750 teacher from around the nation applied for the prize. Gutierrez is the only Arizona-based winner.
