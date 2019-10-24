Former University of Arizona student files a claim over alleged hazing at Theta Chi fraternity

The claimant is a former student at the UA and member of the university’s Beta Iota Chapter of Theta Chi who claims older members of the fraternity forced him to perform grueling workouts and beat him while playing loud Nazi Party music. A notice of claims from the law firm representing the young man, said he is suing the university for $1,000,000 in damages, claiming that the institution failed to adequately supervise the fraternity and its activities.