Group completes, opens welcoming space for at-risk youth

After a 4-year search for a donor to open their doors to them, I Am You 360 found what they needed behind the Hope City Church near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street. The church had been looking for a use for the unused building, considering turning it into a thrift store or church offices. Then a congregation member suggested letting I Am You 360 use it for its mission. It was a match and volunteers came into work on the building. Others donated chairs, tables and couches.