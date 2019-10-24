Group completes, opens welcoming space for at-risk youth

I Am You 360 serves youth who are homeless or fosters who need support

I Am You 360 has completed converting and furnishing a donated building and soon will open its doors to at-risk youth. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Kevin Adger | October 24, 2019 at 12:01 PM MST - Updated October 24 at 12:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson nonprofit has finished converting a donated space into a place where at-risk youth with nowhere else to go can find support, training and supplies.

I Am You 360 will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 24, to officially open its new location at 1137 S. Van Buren Avenue.

The organizers of I Am You 360 have always opened their hearts and arms to youth who are homeless or in the foster care system looking for help.

After a 4-year search for a donor to open their doors to them, I Am You 360 found what they needed behind the Hope City Church near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street. The church had been looking for a use for the unused building, considering turning it into a thrift store or church offices. Then a congregation member suggested letting I Am You 360 use it for its mission. It was a match and volunteers came into work on the building. Others donated chairs, tables and couches.

The building is ready to serve the at-risk youth in our community with a meeting area for class discussions and training. there is also a kitchen and computer lab, allowing students to get a snack and do homework.

There will also be a hygiene distribution area for youth to get hygiene products including soap, shampoo and deodorant.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and next week the doors will open to at-risk youth.

