Group completes, opens welcoming space for at-risk youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson nonprofit has finished converting a donated space into a place where at-risk youth with nowhere else to go can find support, training and supplies.
I Am You 360 will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 24, to officially open its new location at 1137 S. Van Buren Avenue.
The organizers of I Am You 360 have always opened their hearts and arms to youth who are homeless or in the foster care system looking for help.
After a 4-year search for a donor to open their doors to them, I Am You 360 found what they needed behind the Hope City Church near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street. The church had been looking for a use for the unused building, considering turning it into a thrift store or church offices. Then a congregation member suggested letting I Am You 360 use it for its mission. It was a match and volunteers came into work on the building. Others donated chairs, tables and couches.
The building is ready to serve the at-risk youth in our community with a meeting area for class discussions and training. there is also a kitchen and computer lab, allowing students to get a snack and do homework.
There will also be a hygiene distribution area for youth to get hygiene products including soap, shampoo and deodorant.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and next week the doors will open to at-risk youth.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.