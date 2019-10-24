Striking copper workers get help on the picket lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When workers go on strike, there’s no telling how long it may last, which is why union organizers plan for the long haul.
“It could be days, weeks, months,” said Paul Stapleton Smith, the President of the Pima Area Labor Federation. “That’s why we have to plan for, to anticipate any contingency.”
Decades ago, most workers were generally on their own during a strike. There was some strike pay to help get them through, but not much else.
After a couple of weeks, tensions began to rise as house payments, car payments, and other bills began to mount.
The copper strikes of old, Morenci, Clifton and Ajo in the 1980′s became so violent that the national guard had to be called out.
But things have changed and lessons have been learned.
“We’re committed to achieve financial stability for these folks,” Stapleton Smith said.
While giving a strike update to a small group of politicians, as he was leaving, they emptied their pockets and came up with nearly $500 to donate to the strike fund.
“I’ve had twenty dollar donations, a person gave me a hundred dollar bill,” he said. “Others have given a thousand, two thousand, what ever they can give.”
It’s that kind of generosity which makes a difference.
“This is a mortgage payment, they have children in college, they have relatives in the hospital,” he said.
It’s that kind of organization which prevents anxiety among the strikers, anxiety which can easily turn to anger or worse.
“Nobody goes hungry, nobody misses a mortgage payment, nobody has their medical insurance cut off, nobody has to ration their drugs, their heart medication, insulin.”
On the picket lines, food, water, soft drinks, bathroom facilities all have to be ordered, organized and in some cases paid for.
Much is donated, like the cord of firewood they need to make a fire to keep warm at night.
“It’s pretty cold at 4:30 in the morning,” one striker said.
The idea is to keep the strikers head above water and to show support throughout the ordeal.
There’s already talk about making sure all the strikers, all 1,700 of them have a Thanksgiving dinner.
Other conversations are to make sure they have presents under the Christmas tree.
It may not last that long, but it might. The best plan, is to plan ahead.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.