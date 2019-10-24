Tohono O’odham authorities respond to semi-trailer truck crash on SR 86

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono O’odham Nation authorities responded to a crash Wednesday, Oct. 23 involving a semi-trailer truck on State Route 86 near mile post 87.
State Route 86 between Covered Wells Village and San Simon Village was closed to allow for the cleanup and investigation, but has now been reopened.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
Tohono O’odham Nation agencies are currently assisting with the cleanup and containment of any potentially hazardous debris.
A heavy-duty wrecker was also called out to provide assistance.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The investigation is being led by the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department – Vehicular Offense Unit.
