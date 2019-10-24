TPD looking to identify armed robbery suspect linked to multiple robberies in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who they say is linked to multiple robberies across Tucson on the night of Aug. 30.
Detectives say the suspect pictured above can be described as being 5′9, is between 20 to 25 years old and has been seen driving a white VW Jetta.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.