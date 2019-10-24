Tucson police identify pedestrian killed in collision on Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department identified a pedestrian killed in a collision with a motorcycle on Oct. 12 as 71-year-old George E. McDonald.
On Oct. 12, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Dodge Boulevard to a collision involving a pedestrian and motorcycle. The pedestrian, identified as McDonald, crossed the Speedway Boulevard from Dodge Boulevard when he was hit by the motorcycle.
McDonald crossed in the crosswalk, but never activated the crossing signal at the intersection and crossed against the traffic light, according to a press release from Tucson police. McDonald was hit by a motorcycle and the rider was thrown from the vehicle, suffering minor injuries.
The rider remained on scene and medics with the Tucson Fire Department transported McDonald to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of the serious but non-life threatening injuries. The rider cooperated with investigators who determined that speed was not a factor in the collision. The rider was not impaired during the collision, however, McDonald was.
Police discovered McDonald died from injuries he received during the collision. No citations have been given at this time.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.