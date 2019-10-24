VETERANS DAY: Events, deals and discounts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, which means events, deals and discounts are right around the corner.
Here’s a list of everything happening in southern Arizona:
The 100th Annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Nov. 11 and you can pick up a 100th year t-shirt at Post 7.
Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch to all veterans and military service members who present a military ID card on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees and the meal includes two sides and a drink. For a list of locations, click HERE.
Check back for more events, deals and freebies added to this list!
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.