VETERANS DAY: Events, deals and discounts
October 23, 2019 at 5:37 PM MST - Updated October 23 at 5:48 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, which means events, deals and discounts are right around the corner.

Here’s a list of everything happening in southern Arizona:

The 100th Annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade

The 100th Annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Nov. 11 and you can pick up a 100th year t-shirt at Post 7.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch to all veterans and military service members who present a military ID card on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees and the meal includes two sides and a drink. For a list of locations, click HERE.

Check back for more events, deals and freebies added to this list!

