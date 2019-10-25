AZ Weekend, Oct. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lions, lots of chili, and lights arrive in southern Arizona.
Here is a look at a few big things happening in your AZ weekend.
Boo at the Zoo
Dress your little lions and bears up to see the real ones at Reid Park’s Boo at the Zoo.
There will be characters, games, music, a spooky bus and ghostly goodies.
The fun kicks off Friday night, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Tickets range from $9 to $11.
Kids under 2 are free.
Tucson Firefighter Chili Cook Off & GPP’s Superhero Fun Run
On Saturday, Oct. 26, save your appetite for the 24th annual Tucson Firefighter Chili Cook off and GPP’s Superhero Fun Run, hosted by the Greater Purpose Project and the Tucson Fire Fighter Charities.
You will find two dozen chili booths to taste from.
There will be fun for the whole family with a costume contest, kids zone and beer garden.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Reid Park.
Admission is free but bring cash to buy award winning chili and drinks.
Proceeds benefit several charities in our community.
Lights of the World
More than six million lights have arrived at Kino Sports Complex for the largest light and lantern festival in North America.
You can catch 45 displays of lights, carnival rides, shows, exhibits and food from around the world.
Lights of the World runs Thursdays through Sunday evenings from 5 to 10 though Jan. 5.
Tickets can be bought online ranging from $14 to $18.
Kids under 3 are free.
You can find deals and more events happening around southern Arizona at theazweekend.com.
