Brooke’s Bargains: Savings to take the scare out of Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is almost here, so if you want to save - do it fast! Here are some of the best tips we found to help your family have a happy, less expensive, Halloween:*If you can, buy candy early. The price will go up right before Halloween.
- Check out drugstores. You can often get digital coupon deals and rewards back - plus, prices on candy and decor tend to stay on sale closer to the holiday.
- Don’t forget to buy for next year, starting November first! Those decorations and lights the kids really wanted will be up to 90% off.
- Check out free events at churches and community centers near you. You’ll find dozens of amazing trunk or treat options around Southern Arizona for fun, free night for all. Here’s a great list to get you started.
- If you want your kids to go along with a cheaper costume - make it a contest! Give each child five dollars and send them into a thrift or dollar store, or even your grocery store - and whoever comes back with the best costume wins another five dollars! So often, the accessories make the costume anyway.Not to mention, Making a costume isn’t just about saving money, it’s about time together. Plus, they get to design their own costume, be creative, and maybe even learn something!Goodwill has a fun “lookbook” of Halloween costume ideas.
The Tucson Police Department has been collecting gently used costumes to give to kids who need them during the Amphi Community Halloween event. The last day to donate is Friday, Oct. 25. More information can be found HERE.
And, if all else fails, go out for some free food with this list of Halloween freebies!
