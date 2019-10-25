Catching up with the ‘guy who walks goats’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At the end of the day, sometimes it's nice to slow down and take a stroll alongside busy commuters.
Zach Collier does it every day on the northwest side with his two best friends.
And, he may have you questioning your eyesight when you see him. That’s because his pals are a pair of two floppy-eared goats.
For many, it’s an unusual sight and he’s aware that what people see may be a little strange.
“It’s not something you see every day,” Collier said.
Collier has always had a passion for animals and these days that still holds true, which is why he spends his evenings walking his two brown and black goats, Emmy Lou and Loretta.
“A lot of people think they’re dogs at first. They go ‘oh what pretty dogs you have.’ Then, they say, ‘oh wait that’s a goat isn’t it?’”
Many people are surprised when they notice him walking down the street with two goats on the end of a couple of leashes.
"A lot of people stop and slow down," he said. "Some people stop and take pictures of them."
It’s easy to see how much joy the goats give Collier when he talks about them.
"They give unconditional love and all you have to do is feed them," Collier said. "They're just happy as all get out."
He hopes that the happiness the give him is contagious. Collier wants to make someone’s day when he walks Loretta and Emmy Lou in the area of local hospitals on the northwest side. Sometimes they walk around a nearby retirement home.
No matter where he takes the pair, he aims for the same goal.
“Just putting smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “It brightens their days.”
Each interaction leaves a lasting impression. He said he loves when people stop him to say hello.
“Sometimes I stop and have a 30-minute conversation with someone. I’ve met a lot of great people around here.”
Seeing the impact the his goats have on the community, Collier is thinking about making a Facebook page dedicated to Loretta and Emmy Lou.
Which begs the question, in an otherwise goat-less community, does all of this make Zach the real G.O.A.T.?
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.