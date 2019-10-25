Decimal point error costs Catalina Foothills school district nearly $2 million

“I think it’s disappointing because we pay our property taxes, we pay our property taxes on time,” said Catalina Foothills School District parent Jeff Parks. "I wish the county would have taken the time to realize the error before they sent out the billing statements. It’s unfortunate because a $1.8 million shortfall is only going to impact the schools and the students. To put it back on the taxpayers when it was their error is frustrating.”